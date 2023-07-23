The Regional Security System (RSS) and Canadian Authorities will lend assistance to the St. Vincent police with the investigation into the Wednesday, July 19, mass shooting in Kingstown, which left five dead, the youngest being a thirteen-year-old schoolchild.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the island’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, who is also the national security minister.

“I can report that the regional security system at a technical level will be providing some assistance—investigative assistance—along with the authorities in Canada. We will make every effort to get to the bottom of this matter”, Gonsalves stated.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force responded to a report of a mass shooting in the Harbour Club area of Kingstown at about 8:00 p.m. on July 19. According to investigations, five (5) people were killed.

Lamont Hector, Dondre Hillocks, Jamal Bobb, Ricky Taylor, and Kashie Primus, a 13-year-old student, were among those killed, according to Police Commissioner Colin John.

“We have gathered intelligence about potential retaliation; we take this very seriously,” John said last Thursday.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel of St. Vincent and the Grenadines declared last Thursday during a press conference in Kingstown that the police and all border control officers have been placed on high alert.