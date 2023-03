RSS Council of Ministers’ Meeting Concludes with Renewed Approach to Suppressing Criminality in the Region

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s commitment to the Regional Security System at the recently concluded Council of Ministers Meeting in Grenada.

The Prime Minister sentiments on mounting a unified effort to combat crime was echoed by keynote speaker and president of the Caribbean Development Bank Dr. Hyginus Leon.