Guyana: RSS investigators take over probe into Linden police killings

A team of investigators from the Regional Security System will arrive in Guyana to lead a probe into the police killing of 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters and 32-year-old Keon Fogenay. Both men were shot dead in Linden earlier this week.

Peters was killed by a Police Sergeant, while Fogenay was killed the following day after being shot by a Police Officer during protests over Peters’ death. A post-mortem examination found that both men died from single gunshot wounds.

The Linden community, which faced similar Police killings back in 2012, has returned to normalcy as the families of the two dead men prepare for their last rites. The two Policemen involved in the two shooting deaths remain under close arrest. In the case of Ronaldo Peters, the circumstances leading to his death and the immediate aftermath were captured on camera.

The young man was chased by a Police Sergeant in plain clothes and shot, with the Sergeant dragging him out of the yard and dumping his body in the back of the mini-bus. Peters appeared still alive when the vehicle sped off, but the bus drove around with him before eventually crossing the bridge to the nearby hospital.

The following day, 32-year-old Keon Fogenay was shot to the head during protests in Wismar, where he collapsed after being shot to the head. Family members of the dead men are pushing for justice, and the community is close at their side.