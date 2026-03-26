RSS Security Chiefs meet to tackle evolving regional threats

The Regional Security System (RSS) continues to serve as a cornerstone of regional integration and a critical mechanism for advancing the shared security interests of the region.

This point was underscored by Acting Commissioner of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, Ronald Phillips, as he delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the RSS’s two-day Security Chiefs Meeting, currently being held at the The Harbour Club.

Mr. Phillips stressed that the structure of the RSS demonstrates how success can be achieved through a unified approach to addressing security challenges.

“Today, our security architecture is being shaped by a complex interplay of global events… These forces continue to test the resilience of our institutions and pose significant challenges to the rule of law across jurisdictions. As small island states we share unique vulnerabilities, yet we also share a collective strength,” he asserted.

The Acting Commissioner noted that the RSS biannual meeting is therefore essential in confronting the region’s evolving security realities.

“Forums such as this provide us with a vital platform to openly discuss the challenges we face and, more importantly, to develop practical, coordinated solutions. Whether addressing traditional threats or emerging risks, our ability to collaborate effectively will determine how well we safeguard our people and our borders,” Mr. Phillips maintained.

During the first day of deliberations, officials from across the region, along with representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, CARICOM IMPACS and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, delivered presentations on several key issues. These included enhancing maritime domain awareness, advancing the RSS Logistics Hub under the Regional Maritime Sustainment Initiative, and exploring considerations for the strategic repositioning of the region’s disaster management system.