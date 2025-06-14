RSS AND ST. GEORGE’S UNIVERSITY DEEPEN PARTNERSHIP THROUGH TRAINING

The senior leadership of the Regional Security System (RSS) recently paid a visit to the RSS’ Training Institute’s Command and Staff Course (CVQ Level 4), currently underway at St. George’s University (SGU) in Grenada. Deputy Executive Director of the RSS, Mr. Atlee Rodney, and Director of Training, Lt. Cdr. (Ret’d) Brian Roberts, spent two days engaging with participants and faculty of the programme.

The Command and Staff Course is designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required for appointment as Staff Officers at joint or joint/combined headquarters at the operational level. During the visit, Mr. Rodney delivered a presentation on Community and Media Engagements within the Communications module, while Lt. Cdr. Roberts presented an overview of the RSS Security Framework as part of the Caribbean Security Environment segment.

Emphasising the importance of the course, the Deputy Executive Director noted that the Command and Staff Course represents a vital step in strengthening the leadership capacity of our security forces across the region.

“We are proud of the progress being made by the RSS Training Institute in the development of key courses to modernize its curriculum. I am confident that the knowledge and skills being imparted here will significantly enhance our collective ability to respond to both current and emerging threats within the RSS Sub-Region, and by extent the wider CARICOM Region,” he stated.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level 4 in Management from the Barbados Technical and Vocational Training Council (TVET).

The RSS leadership also met with the Vice President of Business Affairs at SGU to formalise an agreement allowing the continued use of the university’s facilities for future training courses. This meeting reaffirmed the strong and ongoing partnership between the two institutions.

In addition to their university engagements, Mr. Rodney and Lt. Cdr. Roberts paid a courtesy call to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Headquarters, where Commissioner of Police, Mr. Randy Connaught, led a tour of the recently renovated facility and discussed possible collaboration on strategic initiatives and opportunities to bolster national and regional security efforts.