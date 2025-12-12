RSVGPF HOSTS 2025 POLICE CHRISTMAS CAROLING COMPETITION

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will host the annual Police Christmas Caroling Competition on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Central Police Station Grounds.

For more than 20 years, this event has been one of the clearest signs that Christmas has truly arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s theme, “Keeping Caroling Alive in 2025,” reflects the RSVGPF’s commitment to preserving a tradition that has brought families, officers, and communities together year after year.

Senior Division Contenders

The Senior Division brings a strong and diverse lineup:

• Traffic Angels – defending champions

• Rapid Response Unit (RRU) Carolers

• Port Carolers

• Coast Guard Carolers

• South Central Division Carolers

• Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Carolers

• Headquarters Carolers

With each unit adding its own flavour and comradeship, the competition is shaping up to be one of the most engaging in recent years.

Junior Division Contenders

The Junior Division is filled with talented youth who bring excitement and fresh energy:

• Spring Village Police Youth Club – defending champions

• Stubbs Police Youth Club

• Sandy Bay Police Youth Club

• Questelles Police Youth Club

Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams expresses sincere gratitude to this year’s corporate sponsors whose support helps sustain this enduring tradition. Special acknowledgment is given to:

• Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU)

• Standard Caribbean Shipping

• National Lotteries Authority

The RSVGPF invites the public to come out and enjoy an evening of Christmas music and friendly competition. A small contribution will be requested at the gate upon entry to assist with logistical expenses associated with hosting the event.

The competition begins at 7:00 p.m.

Come out, enjoy the music, and help keep caroling alive in 2025.