RSVGPF holds (2) day training workshop for Gazetted Officers

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will host a two (2) day training workshop for the Gazetted Officers within the organization. The Gazetted Officers include ranks from Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) up to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).

The training is scheduled to take place on 28 – 29 September 2022 at the Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown, commencing at 9:00 a.m. with a brief opening ceremony. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John will deliver the keynote address and declare the workshop open and Lieutenant William Theobalds, Training Officer in the RSVGPF will give an overview of the workshop.

The objectives of the workshop are as to:

Address Change Management

Craft Effective Communication

Foster Emotional Intelligence within the rank

Improve Disaster Management skills

The workshop facilitators will be Her Excellency, the Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, Ms. Dionne John, General Manager of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio), Dr. Idelia Ferdinand, Senior Education Officer with responsibilities for School Research and Safety, and Ms. Melissa Roache, Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. The facilitators will cover the following topics:

Public Speaking and Public Affairs

Etiquette

Protocol

Disaster Management