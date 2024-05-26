RSVGPF: Homicide Investigation Underway in New Montrose

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has opened a homicide investigation following the results of a post-mortem examination performed on the body of 42-year-old Ronaltho Bute of New Montrose. Mr. Bute was discovered deceased on April 30, 2024, in a residence located at Walker Piece, New Montrose.

The body, initially unidentified and in a state of partial decomposition, was found by the homeowner during a routine property inspection. The presence of a foul odor led to the discovery.

A family member later identified the deceased as Mr. Ronaltho Bute.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the deceased concluded that Bute’s death was a result of blunt trauma to the head. In light of these findings, the RSVGPF has elevated the case to a homicide investigation.

The RSVGPF is actively pursuing all leads and is committed to a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Bute’s death. We are appealing to the public for anyone with information to contact Police Emergency at 999/911 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 784-456-1810.

Further updates will be provided as more details become available.