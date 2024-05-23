RSVGPF investigates homicide involving Paul’s Avenue resident

Investigation Launched into Homicide involving a resident of Paul’s Avenue

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a homicide that occurred on May 22, 2024, involving a 58-year-old resident of Paul’s Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased, Mr. Lenny John, was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) on May 22, 2024, following an altercation in which he sustained a stab wound to the chest. Despite medical intervention by a team of Doctors, Mr. John later succumbed to the severity of his injury.

The RSVGPF is diligently investigating this tragic incident and is committed to finding those responsible. We urge anyone with information that could aid in solving this case to contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810 or any Police Station.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.