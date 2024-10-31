Dr. Blake Becomes First Female RSVGPF Officer to Earn PhD

RSVGPF celebrates historic achievement of Superintendent Dr. Kamecia Blake

Leadership is defined by those who inspire change and forge paths for others to follow, a quality embodied by Superintendent of Police Dr. Kamecia Blake — a distinction the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is proud to recognize. This moment marks a significant milestone in RSVGPF history, as Dr. Blake becomes the first police officer in the organization to attain a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD), a testament to her remarkable academic and professional achievements.

Dr. Blake’s accomplishment exemplifies the RSVGPF’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous growth. Her commitment to education and professional development reflects the evolving landscape of modern policing, where strategic insight and scientific approaches are vital in meeting today’s complex challenges.

With an impressive academic portfolio, Dr. Blake holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (Special) from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus; a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from the University of Portsmouth; a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus; an MPhil in Criminal Justice from Walden University; and a PhD in Criminal Justice with a specialization in Justice Administration from Walden University. She is also a certified Forensic Psychologist accredited by the British Psychological Association.

Currently serving as the Officer in Charge of the Central Division, Dr. Blake has previously contributed her expertise to the Criminal Investigation Department and the South Central, Western, and Grenadines Divisions. Her leadership extended beyond our shores during her secondment to the Regional Security System Headquarters in Barbados, where she served as the Manager of the RSS Training Institute and Staff Officer Training.

In 2010, Dr. Blake made history as the first individual to enter the RSVGPF at the rank of Assistant Superintendent through graduate entry. Her contributions have been recognized regionally; in 2018, she was honored by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for her role in the modernization of policing within member states. In 2020, she received the Amalgamated Security Services Limited and the Association of Caribbean Commissioners Award for Top Caribbean Police Officer Career Move (Professional Development).

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Blake stated, “When I joined the organization, I always wanted to inspire a change from what was considered the colonial force — where recruitment was based on physique — to one where academics is the focus. Since joining, I have seen the Police Force move from one officer pursuing studies to hundreds now completing colleges and universities. For me, this is a significant achievement.”

She continued with words of advice: “You have to know what you want; the only competition is yourself, creating the best version of you. That way, you find purpose in it all, so when challenges arise, you can ignore the noise and focus on your goals.”

Superintendent Dr. Blake dedicates her achievement to all young boys and girls from humble beginnings, especially those in disadvantaged communities. “My first place of residence was Rose Place, so I want to tell them: dream big, change your destination through education. I did it, and so can you, because the race is not for the swift but for those who can endure to the end,” she encouraged.

The RSVGPF, led by Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams, along with the Gazetted Officers Corps and the entire force, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Superintendent Dr. Kamecia Blake. Commissioner Williams expressed his pride in her accomplishments, stating, “I am immensely proud of Superintendent Dr. Blake’s achievements. She exemplifies the excellence we strive for within the RSVGPF, setting a remarkable example that encourages all officers to pursue their own paths to excellence. Her dedication and accomplishments continue to strengthen our organization and inspire others to reach their fullest potential in service to our nation.”

As we honor Dr. Blake’s achievements, the RSVGPF reaffirms its resolve to foster an environment where talent is nurtured and every member is empowered to excel in their role.