St Vincent Police Force Boosts Ranks with Ten Promotions

RSVGPF Announces Latest Promotions, Strengthening Organizational Capacity

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to build capacity within its ranks with the recent approval of promotions by the Police Service Commission. Effective February 26, 2025, ten officers have been elevated to various ranks within the organization, further reinforcing the RSVGPF’s commitment to professional development and excellence.

The latest beneficiaries of the promotion are:

To be Assistant Superintendent of Police: Inspector , Mr. Mark Ellis

To be Inspector of Police: Station Sergeant of Police, Mr. Cuthbert Morris

To be Inspector of Police (Acting): Station Sergeant of Police, Mr. Kenny Jones

To be Station Sergeant of Police: Sergeant, Mr. Carl Lewis

, Mr. Carl Lewis To be Station Sergeant of Police (Acting): Sergeant, Mr. Decon Chewitt

In addition to the promotions approved by the Police Service Commission, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams, has approved the promotion of five officers between the ranks of Corporal and Sergeant.

Commissioner Williams congratulated the newly promoted officers, emphasizing that these appointments reflect the organization’s dedication to fostering professional growth and rewarding hard work. He urged the officers to continue demonstrating excellence and commitment in their new roles, reminding them that promotion comes with greater responsibility.

“While we celebrate these well-deserved promotions, I encourage all officers to remain diligent and dedicated. Not everyone can be promoted at the same time, but the continuation of hard work and professionalism will always be recognized,” Commissioner Williams stated. He also expressed gratitude to the entire RSVGPF team for their unwavering service in ensuring the safety and security of citizens and visitors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The RSVGPF remains steadfast in its mission to enhance law enforcement capabilities, uphold justice, and maintain peace and security throughout the nation.