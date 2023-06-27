LAUNCH OF THE ANDROID MOBILE APPLICATION PROJECT

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will debut a digital mobile application for the Traffic Department to see vehicle data digitally at the Police Headquarters Conference Room in Kingstown.

The RSVGPF’s IT Department worked with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to create the Android Mobile Application.

Mr. Colin John, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mosley Walker from the Inland Revenue Department, Mr. Cyron Cyrus, Software Developer at NTRC, and Sergeant Syon Shoy will speak at the launching event.

Source : RSVGPF