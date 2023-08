The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the circumstances which led to an altercation between a police officer and a member of the Police Youth Club (PYC).

The incident which was recorded and is currently being circulated on social media, reportedly occurred in St. Lucia during the PYC annual summer camp.

The RSVGPF does not advocate or condone violence in any form whether it is perpetrated by a police officer or a member of the public.