Command Ready: RSVGPF Builds Capacity Through Rigorous Regional Training

In a powerful stride toward strategic development and institutional continuity, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly announces the successful completion of the RSS Command and Staff Course 1/25 by Inspectors Desrine Daize and Lyndon Olliver. Their accomplishment is more than a personal milestone, it signals to the nation that the RSVGPF is cultivating future leaders equipped to take command at the highest levels when duty calls.

The ten-week course, held under the Regional Security System (RSS), is one of the most demanding professional development programs for mid- to senior-level officers across the Caribbean. Spanning both online and in-person phases, the program challenges participants through strategic simulations, operational planning, research writing, and scenario-based exercises that mirror real-world threats. Inspector Olliver described it as “a very intense course that was extremely rewarding and useful. I am better for it.”

The 2025 cohort included 22 participants representing all eight RSS Member States. Among them, Inspector Daize stood out, earning second place for her research paper, a testament to both her analytical depth and academic excellence. The course’s Academic Director was Superintendent of Police Dr. Kamecia Blake of the RSVGPF, who also taught Research Writing and Criminal Justice. SOP Blake noted, “This was fundamental for me, as the first Vincentian to hold this post. Having gone through the program as a student, then as a lecturer, and now as Academic Director, it was an honor.”

This course is not for the faint of heart. It demands much from those who undertake it: intellectually, physically, and emotionally. But it also grooms leaders who can shoulder the responsibility of command with clarity and confidence. The curriculum included modules on humanitarian law, ethics, regional security architecture, leadership, financial management, and organized crime, ensuring that graduates are prepared to operate within complex joint command environments.

By excelling in this arena, Inspectors Daize and Olliver did not just represent the RSVGPF, they represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with distinction. Their performance reflects the Force’s continued investment in professional development, and its recognition that the future of law enforcement leadership lies in deliberate preparation, regional collaboration, and intellectual growth.

The Commissioner of Police, the High Command, and the wider RSVGPF family extend heartfelt congratulations to both officers. Their success reinforces the message that the RSVGPF is not just preparing for the future, it is shaping it, with capable men and women ready to lead from the front when the call comes.