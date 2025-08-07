Strengthening Regional Security Through Language and Cultural Competence

As the lines between local and global threats blur, the RSVGPF is stepping confidently onto the regional stage.

Two of our very own, Corporal Shevy Miller and Ordinary Seaman Tiwanny John have successfully completed an eleven-week Trainer of Trainers Programme in French Linguistic and Intercultural Capacities Building, hosted by the Regional Security System (RSS) in partnership with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Alliance Française of Bridgetown.

The programme ran from April 29 to July 4, 2025, and was conducted at the RSS Training Institute in Paragon, Christ Church, Barbados. It was designed to build operational capacity in multilingual, multicultural environments, particularly relevant given the regional focus on Haiti, a CARICOM partner nation currently facing complex humanitarian and security challenges. Participants were trained in intermediate French, beginner Haitian Creole, and language teaching methodologies, key skills for peacekeeping, disaster response, and humanitarian operations.

Both officers represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines with distinction, engaging in a demanding, military-focused curriculum that included mission planning, operational communication, and diplomatic writing. Their efforts were rewarded with A2 and B1 Diplomas from the French Ministry of Education, validating their competence and commitment.

This accomplishment goes beyond individual success. It demonstrates the RSVGPF’s readiness to operate in an interconnected, rapidly shifting regional context, demanding cultural fluency and interoperability. Our nation, shaped by regional and global diversity, benefits when our officers are trained to communicate, cooperate, and lead across cultures.

Participation in this programme reflects the RSVGPF’s recognition that globalisation is not a theory, it’s a reality. By investing in in-house language instruction and intercultural awareness, the RSVGPF and RSS are preparing for the challenges of tomorrow, today.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams commended both officers for their achievement, noting that their success reflects the professionalism the Force continues to build. The RSVGPF also extends sincere gratitude to the RSS and its partners for providing this high-impact, future-ready opportunity.

This is more than language training. It’s a strategic investment in resilience, relevance, and regional readiness.