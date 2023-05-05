RSVGPF PR Dept. receives donation from Standard Caribbean Shipping

STANDARD CARIBBEAN SHIPPING INC. DONATES A MICROWAVE AND TELEVISION TO THE PUBLIC RELATIONS AND COMPLAINTS DEPARTMENT

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Public Relations and Complaints Department got a microwave and a 43-inch TCL smart television from Standard Caribbean Shipping Inc.

on Thursday, May 4, 2023. During a brief ceremony held in the Police Headquarters Conference Room, Miss Michelle Frederick, a representative of the company, handed off the items to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John.

Commissioner John commended the company for upholding its corporate duties by sponsoring the RSVGPF and praised Miss Frederick for the company’s generosity. He mentioned that the corporation is a significant sponsor of the Police Christmas Caroling Contest and asked other stakeholders to join part.

Miss Frederick noted that her organization is always delighted and eager to collaborate with and support the RSVGPF’s projects. Mr. Carl Munroe owns Standard Caribbean Shipping Inc. The firm has two offices, one in Kingstown and one in New York.

The Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, and Sergeant Cornelius Ross were also there.

Source : RSVGPF