RSVGPF Probes Fatal Accident Involving Corporal Bruce

Police Investigate Circumstances Leading to Officer’s Death

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Corporal #118 Vanley Bruce. Corporal Bruce tragically lost his life on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

At approximately 9:56 AM, police received information about a vehicular accident in Hopewell involving Corporal Bruce. Preliminary reports indicate that his motor vehicle went over a bridge on the Hopewell Public Road and ended up in a river. The incident occurred while Corporal Bruce was on his way home.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

A post-mortem examination was performed on the body of the deceased on Monday, May 27, 2024. The examination determined that Corporal Bruce died as a result of multiple trauma due to the motor vehicle accident and cardiac tamponade. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The RSVGPF extends its heartfelt condolences to the widow, children, friends, and colleagues of Corporal Bruce during this difficult time. He was a dedicated member of our organization and served with honor and distinction. He will be remembered and honored with a full military funeral.