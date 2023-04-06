RSVGPF reminds locals, visitors to be ‘vigilant’ over the Easter Weekend

As Vincentians prepare to observe the traditions that are associated with the “Easter Weekend”, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) advises everyone to be responsible, alert, vigilant, and neighbourly over the extended weekend and the numerous activities that come along with it.

The RSVGPF encourages citizens and visitors alike to:

Act in accordance with the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines;

Be respectful and kind to others;

Not drink and drive;

Not indulge in illegal and or dangerous substances

Remember – your safety and security are a shared responsibility. The RSVGPF encourages every citizen to work with the police as we seek to provide a safe environment for members of the public as they go about their business over the Easter weekend and in the future.

The RSVGPF thanks the public for their cooperation and continued support. “May peace reign from shore to shore and God bless and keep us through.”