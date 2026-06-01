Police investigate 2 sudden deaths over the weekend in the Grenadines

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating two separate sudden deaths that occurred on the islands of Bequia and Union Island over the weekend.

The first recorded incident took place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, when 26-year-old Zariah Lewis, a domestic worker from Mt. Grenan/Ashton, Union Island, suddenly passed away. Police in Union Island are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a separate incident the following morning, Sunday, May 31, 2026, police were called to Cemetery Hill, Bequia. Preliminary investigations show that at approximately 6:30 a.m., Clias Dean, a 40-year-old labourer originally from Sandy Bay, went to pick breadfruit from a tree near his residence. He was later found motionless, stuck in an upright position between two limbs of the tree. Upon arriving at the scene, officers conducted an initial investigation, and a District Medical Officer officially pronounced Mr. Dean dead.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted for both individuals to determine the exact causes of their deaths. The RSVGPF has extended its deepest condolences to the families and friends of both deceased individuals during this difficult time.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any relevant information. Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation into Mr. Dean’s death is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211, or the Port Elizabeth Police Station at 458-4200.