RSVGPF tells fishers to continue normal operations after U.S boat strike

RSVGPF URGES CALM FOLLOWING REPORTS OF MILITARY ACTIVITY IN CARIBBEAN WATERS

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is aware of the concern among fishermen, mariners, and the wider public following reports of recent military activity in waters near Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the discovery of wreckage in the surrounding region.

Information released by U.S. Southern Command indicates that on February 13, an operation was conducted against a vessel believed to have been involved in organised narco-trafficking.

The information received so far suggests that this was a targeted, intelligence-led operation and not directed at fishing vessels or ordinary maritime activity.

The RSVGPF, through its SVG Coast Guard Service, remains present and alert within our maritime space.

Fishermen and seafarers are encouraged to continue their normal operations and to remain in communication while at sea.

Any debris, unusual sightings, or unexplained activity should be reported immediately.

The safety of our mariners and coastal communities remains a priority, and the RSVGPF will continue to act as necessary to safeguard our people and our waters.