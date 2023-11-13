RSVGPF to conduct walkabout & community concert in Diamond

RSVGPF WALKABOUT AND COMMUNITY CONCERT IN DIAMOND

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in collaboration with the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP), the Police Band, and the Stubbs Police Youth Club will conduct a Walkabout and Community Concert on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Diamond, at the intersection next to Yankee’s Establishment, commencing at 5:00 p.m. The Police Force Band will be in attendance and provide musical entertainment.

These events are part of the RSVGPF’s continuous outreach to improve further, the organization’s relationship with communities and members of the public in general. The overarching objective is to build resilient and safer communities through community policing.

Residents of Diamond, Stubbs, and the surrounding areas are cordially invited to attend the concert. There will be an opportunity for residents to perform with the Police Band.

Source : RSVGPF