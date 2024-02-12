RSVGPF to launch 91-day firearms amnesty to bolster community safety

NATIONAL FIREARMS (GUN) AMNESTY 2024: Walkabouts and Town Hall Meetings

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to notify the general public that a National Firearms (Gun) Amnesty will come into effect on Friday 01st March 2024 for ninety-one (91) days. It will conclude on Friday 31st May 2024.

The objective of the amnesty is to enhance and improve community safety and security by reducing the ongoing threat of illegally held firearms and ammunition in the state. As well as reducing the likelihood of such firearms falling into the hands of criminals as a result of break-ins, theft, or accidental loss.

The National Firearms Amnesty seeks to achieve this objective by allowing persons the opportunity to surrender to the RSVGPF firearms and ammunition that they hold without the benefit of a licence granted under Section 4 (3) of the Firearms Act, without fear of prosecution for contravention of the Firearms Act. The Amnesty also extends to replica or imitation firearms, ammunition, and any parts of firearms.

To this end, the RSVFPF and its partners will hold several Town Hall Meetings and Walkabouts in various communities to sensitize residents about the amnesty and other related issues. The first set of meetings and walkabouts are scheduled as follows:-

EVENT DATE PLACE TIME · Walkabout Gun Amnesty Town Hall Meeting February 15, 2024 Georgetown Georgetown Secondary School 4:00 p.m. 6:30 p.m. · Walkabout Gun Amnesty Town Hall Meeting February 22, 2024 Chateaubelair Chateaubelair Methodist School 4:00 p.m. 6:30 p.m. · Walkabout Gun Amnesty Town Hall Meeting February 29, 2024 Edinboro/Ottley Hall Edinboro Hard Court 4:00 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

The RSVGPF solicits the cooperation of all concerned to help remove illegal firearms from the hands of criminals and from ‘off the streets’ of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Together we can, “KEEP THE COUNTRY SAFE FROM ILLEGALLY HELD FIREARMS”

Source : RSVGPF