RTU National Home Garden Competition 2025

The Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture announces its 2nd Annual National Home Garden Competition for 2025.

The Rural Transformation Unit would again implement the National Home Garden Competition in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund. The General public is invited to apply and participate in one of three categories.

Crop

Livestock

Mixed (crop and Livestock

This year’s competition was launch on 20th February ,2025 when the Rural Transformation Unit host the closing of the 2024 Home Garden Competition.

The competition aims to sustain food production and contribute to national food and nutrition security.

Registration closes March 31st, 2025. The monitoring and judging of the gardens will take place between 2nd April and 26th September, 2025.

Registration Forms and guidelines are available online.

Hard copies of the form can be provided on request.

For more information call:

Rural Transformation Unit’s Office at the Ministry of Agriculture’ Building,

Kingstown Telephone: 4571812 or 4561111 Ext. 5346

Zero Hunger Trust Fund’s Office 2ndfloor National Insurance Building. Kingstown

Telephone: 457*1738 or 4561111 Ext. 3689