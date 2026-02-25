Rubio pitches Caribbean security pact amid Cuban instability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently engaged with CARICOM leaders to propose a revitalized security partnership focused on dismantling violent criminal organizations and halting illegal weapons flow.

While the U.S. seeks to strengthen regional ties through shared law enforcement goals, Caribbean nations expressed deep anxiety regarding the humanitarian and economic stability of Cuba.

The Trump administration has maintained a rigorous stance against the Cuban government by restricting energy supplies, though it recently authorized specific oil transactions intended to assist the civilian population.

In response, regional leaders like Andrew Holness emphasized that a destabilized Cuba poses a significant threat to the migration patterns and collective safety of the entire Caribbean basin.

These leaders are advocating for diplomatic de-escalation between Washington and Havana to prevent a localized crisis from spilling across international borders.

Ultimately, the dialogue reveals a complex tension between U.S. geopolitical pressure on its adversaries and the Caribbean’s desire for regional equilibrium.