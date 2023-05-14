Ruel Stephenson becomes highest-ranking Jamaican in NYPD’s history

Jamaica-born Ruel Stephenson makes NYPD history

He is now the highest-ranking Jamaican in the New York Police Department, as well as the first Jamaican to be chosen borough commander in the NYPD’s history.

Ruel Stephenson, of Jamaican origin, was recently raised to the rank of assistant chief, having responsibility for the Manhattan North Borough of the NYPD.

Stephenson was born in Clarendon and attended Race Course Primary School before moving to the United States when he was ten years old.

According to Assistant Chief Stephenson, his recent appointment means that he will now be able to influence how the NYPD engages with the Jamaican population.

“With this promotion, my hard work and perseverance paid off.” “I am now in a position to effect fair and impartial change in the police policies that affect our community,” he stated.

The new assistant chief stated that the reaction to his appointment has been “very positive,” with the Jamaican diaspora reacting tremendously positively.

He hopes to establish more active outreach programs in Jamaican neighborhoods in order to reduce friction, improve understanding, and engage with the NYPD.

His point of view is that when the police are led by someone they can relate to, the community feels more at peace.

“It improves the relationship between the community and the police department,” he explained.

In June 1995, Stephenson joined the New York City Police Department and began his career on patrol in the 70th Precinct. He has worked at the NYPD’s 28, 30, 32, 47, 50, and 81 Precincts, Patrol Borough Manhattan North, the Internal Affairs Bureau, and the Housing Bureau. Throughout his distinguished career, he has advanced from sergeant to lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector, inspector, and, most recently, deputy chief.

Source : Jamaica Gleaner