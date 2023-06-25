Rum producers wants CARICOM to support exports into new markets

Rum producers seek CARICOM’s help to expand to new markets

Regional rum manufacturers have requested that CARICOM help them expand into new non-traditional markets for premium rum exports.

The call was made during a meeting with senior CARICOM officials in Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the producers emphasized that the region produces high-quality spirits and has the capacity to capitalize on new prospects in these regions.

“The Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum and has a reputation for producing premium and super-premium products,” said Komal Samaroo, departing chairman of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA). It is critical that we capitalize on our name and distinctive legacy to enter new markets where rising income levels are fueling a rapid increase in demand for excellent products.”

Margaret Monplaisir, the CEO of St Lucia Distillers, was also voted as WIRSPA’s first female Chairperson.

Monplaisir, the first female chair of WIRSPA, brings 30 years of industry experience to the table and has been a member of the WIRSPA board of directors for several years.

The need to increase measures targeted at preventing excessive alcohol consumption by consumers, with a keen knowledge of the harmful effects that overconsumption might have, was an important agenda item for producers.

“We agreed to step up our efforts to implement practical measures to reduce underage alcohol access and to support government initiatives to combat drinking and driving,” Monplaisir said. We have the means and the determination to make a difference, and we aim to do so.”

Source : Loop News