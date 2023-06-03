Russia & China pleased with Venezuela’s interest in joining the BRICS

The Chinese government has applauded Venezuela’s willingness to join the BRICS, an economic cooperation forum that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Venezuela’s intention highlights the increasing prestige of the BRICS in the world, stated Alexander Schetinin, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s representative for Latin America: “We welcome the prompt accession of as many supporting partners as possible to the great BRICS family,” said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s statement reflects the growing authority that the BRICS are acquiring in the current international situation, with their perspective on what is happening and their model of equal cooperation without any sanctions or pressures of any kind,” Schetinin pointed out.

During a meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva held on May 29th, Maduro announced that Venezuela aspired to modestly become part of the BRICS in order to be part of the construction of the new global architecture and geopolitics.

Currently, the BRICS represent over 20 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 42 percent of the world’s population.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Brazil-Venezuela Relation Starts a New Era: President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian President Lula da Silva held a meeting in Brasilia where they outlined some fundamental issues to strengthen economic and political relations between their countries.

“We fully experience the return of the Brazil-Venezuela relationship,” Lula said during a joint press conference in which he stressed the need to reach agreements that benefit both peoples.

“Today, a new era in our countries’ relations opens. We will build a new road map that covers all areas and allows for a frank dialogue between governments,” Maduro pointed out.

After some first introductory statements, the Bolivarian leader held a dialogue with the press in which he stressed that Venezuela is diversifying its productive structure and moving towards the recovery of its economic growth: “Venezuela is prepared to resume virtuous relations with Brazilian investors,” Maduro asserted, stressing that “we have the doors open to return to the joint development era.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Signs Cooperation Agreements with Brazil and Colombia

In meetings parallel to the presidential summit held in Brasilia on Tuesday, presidents Nicolas Maduro (Venezuela) and Lula da Silva (Brazil) were present at the signing of cooperation agreements between their countries.

In a ceremony held at the Itamaraty Palace, where 11 South American presidents were meeting to promote new forms of regional integration, Venezuela and Brazil signed a Memorandum of Understanding on agri-food matters.

The Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro and the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira signed an agreement whose purpose is to deepen exchanges in the areas of agriculture, livestock, and food sovereignty.

Vieira and the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the supervision and follow-up mechanism of the Brazil-Venezuela Bilateral Cooperation Program, which seeks to promote technical cooperation based on the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Syria Resume Direct Commercial Flights

On Wednesday, a passenger plane from the Venezuelan state airline CONVIASA landed at Damascus International Airport, thus resuming direct commercial flights between Syria and Venezuela, which had been interrupted for 12 years.

This first flight arrived with 102 passengers, among whom were the Venezuelan Transport Minister and CONVIASA president Ramon Velasquez and other high officials: “In compliance with the instructions of President Nicolas Maduro, the airline CONVIASA once again unites the brotherly peoples of Syria and Venezuela,” he previously said.

In February, Minister Velasquez announced to tour operators that CONVIASA expects to increase 30 national and 19 international connections this year.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Government of Venezuela attends a review session on education at Unesco

Venezuela participate in the day of Revision of the 1974 Recommendation on Education for International Understanding, Cooperation and Peace on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, reported the permanent representative of Venezuela to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco, for its acronym in English), Rodulfo Pérez.

In a message posted on his account on the social network Twitter, Ambassador Pérez specified that he is at the Unesco headquarters to participate as a representative of Venezuela in the review session.

“#Venezuela free territory illiteracy! Attend the Review of the 1974 Recommendation on Education for International Understanding, Cooperation and Peace and Education in relation to Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms”, published the Ambassador.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

PDVSA refines production plans with Chevron

The Minister for Petroleum and President of Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Rafael Tellechea, held a meeting this Friday with the president of the company Chevron Venezuela, Javier La Rosa, with whom he discussed issues on the production of hydrocarbons in the country.

“In the company of the Chevron Venezuela team headed by its president, Mr. Javier La Rosa, we culminated a successful day of work to advance in the strengthening of oil production,” Tellechea reported on his twitter account.

Last December, PDVSA and Chevron signed several contracts to continue operations and activity.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve