Russia is willing to provide free grain to African countries

Russia is ready to send grain for free to the most needy African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum on Thursday.

“I have already said that our country is in conditions to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of free aid to the most needy African countries, especially because we expect to have a record harvest again this year,” the head of State said.

“Our country will continue to support the countries and regions in need, including its humanitarian aid,” he stressed.

We are striving to participate actively in the creation of a fairer resource distribution system. We are doing everything possible to prevent a global food crisis,” Putin said.

The Russia-Africa Summit, attended by delegations from 49 African nations, 27 of them headed by their heads of State and Government, opened in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, also known as the capital of northern Russia, on Thursday.

The 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will wind up on Friday, July 28, under the slogan “For Peace, Security, and Development.”

The first edition of the Summit took place in the Russian city of Sochi, on the Black Sea coast, from October 22 to 24, 2019.

Source : Prensa Latina