Russia reaffirms unconditional support for Venezuela amid U.S. threats

Russia clearly reiterated its unconditional support for the Venezuelan government amid the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean Sea.

“We are in permanent contact with our Venezuelan partners. We are ready to provide appropriate responses to their requests, taking into account existing and potential threats,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“We reaffirm our support for the Venezuelan leadership in defending national sovereignty… Russia continues to show its consistent solidarity with Venezuela and stands ready to appropriately respond to Caracas’ requests,” she reiterated, without specifying the nature of such assistance.

Russia’s backing of the Bolivarian Revolution comes as the United States maintains four warships with at least 4,000 troops deployed near Venezuelan shores. U.S. President Donald Trump has justified the deployment as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking.

Although the Republican leader recently said he has no intention of invading Venezuela, U.S.-based media have reported that his administration has drawn up several plans for military intervention and covert operations aimed at promoting a “regime change” in the South American country.

Venezuela demands real action at COP30 to address environmental collapse

Venezuela participate in the on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, Foreign Minister Yván Gil, during his address at COP30, denounced that the planet “no longer faces a future threat, but is experiencing environmental collapse in the present.”

He pointed out that rising temperatures, desertification, melting ice caps, forest fires, and natural disasters are a direct result of the “savage capitalist model” and the “voracious imperialism” that continues to plunder the planet’s natural resources.

The Foreign Minister also warned about the contradiction of Western powers that, under the guise of the so-called “energy transition,” promote a system of technological and economic dependence, excluding countries of the Global South from their sovereign right to development. “This is not a transition toward sustainability, but toward a new form of domination,” he stated.

Venezuela Remains Unshakable Despite U.S. Military Threats

During a visit to Miranda state on Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated his nation’s rejection of U.S. military threats in the Caribbean.

“It’s been 14 weeks of threats from the gringos, with 15 ships, 2,600 missiles, 100 aircraft, and the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald Ford,” he said, recounting the details of the U.S. military deployment ordered by President Donald Trump.

“Let the gringos do whatever they want. We remain unshakable, and no one will divert us from the path of producing and building true, direct democracy and our sacred and everlasting peace,” Maduro added, and mentioned that Venezuela’s Comprehensive Defense System is prepared to confront foreign attacks and threats aimed at disturbing the nation’s peace.

“We have an original military model, a Venezuelan concept of Comprehensive Defense, and a National Comprehensive Defense System, which we’ve been testing over the past weeks,” he said.

President Maduro calls for strengthening direct democracy through popular consultation

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on Thursday called on citizens to participate in the National Popular Consultation on November 23, a process designed for communities to directly choose the projects to be executed in their territories.

During the broadcast of “Jueves de Comuna” from the Parque Caiza Rural Tourist Commune, in the Caucagüita parish, the head of state urged active participation in what he described as “direct democracy elections” and the fourth consultation of this type to be held in the country during 2025.

“I invite, Sunday, November 23, to the elections of the community, so that you can choose your two projects, so that the community continues to build its present and project the future,” said the president at the working day.

During his speech, the head of state assured that nothing will disturb the peace of the nation and called on the population to defend sovereignty: “No one is going to take us off the path of producing, working, building, direct and true democracy, and the perpetual peace, blessed of Venezuela. Nothing and no one is going to take us out of our center and our truth,” said the president.

President Maduro calls to defeat the psychological warfare imposed by the U.S.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on Monday called on the Venezuelan people to defeat “the psychological, media, Western and gringo war that wants to destroy the nation,” in the midst of the multiform aggression unleashed by the Donald Trump Administration.

During the 96th edition of his weekly program Con Maduro+, the head of state said: “that media wants to destroy Venezuela, it is the Western and gringo media that hate Venezuela, envy Venezuela and would like to destroy it.”

In the face of the unconventional war implemented by some media and digital platforms, the president emphasized: “the greatest guarantee, which we have as a national collective, as a country, as a society, is constructive work, in the communities.”

“Let’s leave psychological warfare behind, the best way to defeat this psychological warfare is with facts, works and actions, rather than rumors and lies,” the president concluded.

Venezuela and China negotiate zero-tariff agreement during Expo Shanghai 2025

A delegation from the Government of Venezuela participating in Expo Shanghai 2025, in China, held a meeting with Venezuelan businessmen who gathered to promote the diversification of exports, where they negotiated a “zero tariff” for at least 400 products.

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Trade, Coromoto Godoy, who heads the delegation, told Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) that the meeting was useful in order to achieve a partial agreement with China, similar to the one they achieved with Türkiye.

The new agreement will include some 400 Venezuelan tariff products to achieve a zero-tariff negotiation in a mutually beneficial environment.

The official pointed out that they hope to be able to implement this agreement by the first quarter of 2026, reaffirming the commitment to protect the national company by achieving the best agreement for Venezuelan products.

Godoy highlighted the good bilateral relations between Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Xi Jinping, where he stressed that this “meeting is an expression of that strategic alliance. Today, 42 Venezuelan companies representing the country in Chinese territory, in a world-class fair.”

President Maduro Thanks Pope Leo XIV for Urging U.S.-Venezuela Dialogue

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked Pope Leo XIV for calling for dialogue between Caracas and Washington following the United States’ military deployment in the Caribbean Sea.

“I want to thank three statements made today. One of them is from Pope Leo, vicar of Christ and head of the Catholic Church, who has called for dialogue between the U.S. and Venezuela to seek solutions and defend and preserve peace. Thank you, Pope Leo,” the Venezuelan leader said during a congress of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Maduro described Pope Leo XIV’s statement as “very forceful” and recalled the letter he sent to the pontiff a month ago, in which he requested support to consolidate the country’s peace, in response to the U.S. military threat against Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.