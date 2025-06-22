Russia says countries queuing up to hand nukes to Iran

A ‘number of countries’ are ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads after its nuclear facilities were attacked by the US, Russian ex-president Dmitriy Medvedev has claimed.

In a post on X/Twitter early on Sunday, Medvedev suggested that the US strikes on three sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow had backfired and led to the opposite result from what US President Donald Trump had set out to achieve.

In a taunting post, Medvedev claimed: ‘Enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue.’

Medvedev, who has served as President of Russia from 2008 to 2012, further stated that ‘Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger’.

He continued to claim that Iranians are ‘rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it’.

His anti-US and pro-Iran social media rant was posted in English and broken down into ten points – gathering more than three million views.

Medvedev, who has served as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020, has been regarded by some as a potential potential successor to Putin.

It is not the first time the former Russian President has gone on a social media rant, as over the years he has earned himself a reputation for going on increasingly venomous tirades following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The close Putin ally initially presented himself as a liberal reformer during his one-off stint as president from 2008-2012.

Yet when Russian troops marched over the Ukrainian border three years ago, Medvedev rolled back his liberal stance and quickly became one of the most hawkish and aggressive mouthpieces of the Kremlin.

Commentators in Russia and beyond have claimed the former president’s overt rage and support of the war could be a tactic to ensure his continued prosperity and safety as a member of Putin’s inner circle, or perhaps to curry favour with hardliners as Putin grows older.