Russia, Venezuela strengthen alliance in face of military threat

Russia and Venezuela are reinforcing coordination between their security agencies in response to the noticeable increase in the US military presence in the Caribbean, as confirmed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

The diplomat asserted that both countries are “shoulder to shoulder” to confront what he considers a belligerent and baseless escalation by Washington against the South American nation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized the unwavering nature of the bilateral relationship, highlighting that the comprehensive strategic alliance with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela was recently ratified.

In an interview with the international relations magazine Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn, Ryabkov emphasized that cooperation covers all fronts, including close and open collaboration between the security forces of both countries.

Riabkov vigorously defended Venezuela against the harassment campaign launched by the United States, stating that the pretexts used to justify the escalation of tensions in the region are completely unfounded. The Russian diplomat categorically dismissed the accusations of drug trafficking against the Venezuelan leadership, calling them baseless claims.

The Russian official argued that the issue of drug trafficking is being used by Washington as a political weapon, serving only as a pretext for the buildup of foreign military forces in waters near Venezuela. Riabkov maintained that the fight against drug cartels must be addressed through other means and denied that Venezuela is at the forefront of this illicit activity.

President Maduro Warns Workers of CIA Sabotage Plot Against Venezuela

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on workers to remain alert to a sabotage plan orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against the country’s strategic facilities.

“Bolivarian Militia and combat units: the comprehensive defense plan requires everyone to defend their space. Defend the oil and gas installations from CIA attacks,” he said during a meeting to review grassroots assemblies ahead of the Working Class Constituent Congress.

In recent weeks, U.S. media outlets reported that President Donald Trump had authorized the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. In response to that possibility, the Bolivarian leader reminded workers that the CIA has sufficient funding and clear orders aimed at damaging the Venezuelan economy.

“In the face of the CIA’s plans, workers’ power! Everyone must remain vigilant over gas, oil, electricity and transportation infrastructure,” President Maduro said.

Venezuela Is Ready to Export Gas to Colombia: President Maduro

During a meeting with labor organizations on Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country is ready to carry out its first gas export to Colombia.

This energy export marks the beginning of greater economic integration between the two nations, the Bolivarian leader said, predicting increased prosperity in binational investment and trade.

“We must promote an integrated binational economy. History compels us to unite and rebuild the foundations of the Great Colombia!” Maduro said, highlighting his administration’s commitment to reactivating Venezuela’s energy industry and expanding its supply capacity to the region.

In that context, the Bolivarian leader reaffirmed that Venezuela will reach a production level of 1.2 million barrels of oil per day, a goal he attributed to the sustained efforts of the working class.

Venezuela Sends 521 Athletes to Bolivarian Games in Peru

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 7, the 20th Bolivarian Games will take place in Peru, where the Venezuelan delegation will include fencers from the Limardo family and judokas Karen Leon and Anriquelis Barrios.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee (COV) has planned the deployment of 521 athletes — 296 men and 225 women — who will compete in 50 disciplines. The flag bearers for the delegation are swimmer Jorge Otaiza and canoeing specialist Yocelin Canache.

Venezuela’s fencing team is led by the Limardo brothers — Ruben, Francisco and Jesus — who already competed together at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The three make up the men’s epee team, which also includes fencer Gabriel Lugo.

Ruben Limardo, 40, is one of three Venezuelan athletes who have competed in five Olympic Games and aims to break that record as he seeks to qualify again for the Los Angeles 2028 Games. He is Venezuela’s most decorated fencer: he holds three Olympic diplomas, was twice world runner-up and became the second Venezuelan athlete in history to win an Olympic gold medal, at the London 2012 Games.

Venezuela Opens First Technical-Tactical Civil Protection Training Center

Venezuela’s Vice President for Citizen Security and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, led on Thursday the inauguration of the first Technical-Tactical Training Center for Civil Protection in the state of Portuguesa.

The facility is part of a national plan to strengthen emergency response and consolidate a Venezuelan risk management model based on popular organization.

What are the training centers for?

During the ceremony, Cabello emphasized that this center will provide comprehensive training to community brigades, firefighters, security officials, and military personnel, with the goal of developing the “humanitarian and solidarity-driven spirit” of the Venezuelan people.

“Basic training to help in case of an emergency is fundamental. It is important to know that, for example, to move a person in an accident, you need to have basic knowledge,” he stated.

This new center is a direct response to President Nicolás Maduro’s instruction that every communal circuit in the country have a civil protection component, guaranteeing a rapid and effective response to natural disasters, accidents, or human-induced events.

“No Surrender”: Venezuelan VP Says People Ready to Defend Nation

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounced on Wednesday the application of a “diplomacy of deception” against the country, based on a declaration by the Liberator Simón Bolívar from November 20, 1818.

Rodriguez stated that the Spanish government pretended to seek reconciliation while blockading ports, sending armies, and plotting conspiracies to destroy the nascent Republic—tactics that, according to her analysis, are being replicated today against Venezuela.

“While they were sitting at a negotiating table, they were planning to invade us, attack us, and assassinate our leaders,” Rodriguez affirmed.

Rodriguez emphasized that President Nicolas Maduro has offered “lessons in courage and defense of sovereignty.”

She also asserted that the Venezuelan people “do not surrender, are not susceptible to blackmail, and cannot be extorted.”