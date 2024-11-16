Billionaire Yuri Milner’s superyacht ‘Andromeda’ in SVG

The Andromeda superyacht, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, is presently docked near Dike Island on the southern coast of St. Vincent.

An outspoken advocate for Ukraine, he was an early investor in both Facebook and Twitter and is currently collaborating with Jeff Bezos on efforts to reverse the ageing process.

Formerly known as Ulysses, the Andromeda superyacht measures an impressive 107.4 meters, making it one of the largest privately owned luxury vessels globally.

The superyacht boasts a gross tonnage of 5937.0 GT and features an 18.0 m beam. The vessel is designed for durability in challenging conditions, boasting a steel hull along with an aluminum and steel superstructure.

The superyacht is equipped with six Caterpillar DE 3516 diesel engines, enabling it to reach a maximum speed of 16.4 knots (approximately 19 mph) and offering a cruising range of 8,500 nautical miles (9,800 miles). Furthermore, there are three 550 kW Caterpillar C18 electric generators designated for power generation.

The vessel has the capacity to host 30 guests across 15 staterooms, along with 30 crew members. The amenities consist of a spa equipped with a jacuzzi and swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, and a helicopter landing pad along with a hangar. Additionally, it features two specially fitted cranes on the foredeck.

New Zealand Billionaire Graeme Hart owned the Andromeda for a short time before listing it for sale in 2017.