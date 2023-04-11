Russia’s Kamchatka volcano erupts, spewing vast ash clouds

In Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, a volcano erupted early Tuesday, spewing dust clouds 20 kilometers (65,600 feet) into the sky and blanketing large areas with ash.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, erupted, sending an ash cloud 500 kilometers (300 miles) northwest and engulfing many communities in grey volcanic dust.

Authorities prohibited aircraft from flying over the region. Local officials in numerous affected localities advised residents to stay home and closed schools. Two villages lost power for a few hours until it was restored by emergency crews.

According to the regional section of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey, ash fell on 108,000 square kilometers (41,699 square miles) of land. Experts called the fallout the worst in over 60 years.

Klyuchi, a hamlet about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the volcano, was coated in an 8-centimetre (3-inch) layer of dust. Residents recorded videos of the ash cloud completely darkening the area.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov stated that there is no need for a mass evacuation, but that some inhabitants with health difficulties may be temporarily relocated.

Shiveluch is divided into two sections: the 3,283-metre (10,771-foot) Old Shiveluch and the smaller, more lively Young Shiveluch.

With roughly 30 active volcanoes, the Kamchatka Peninsula, which reaches into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity.

Source : AP