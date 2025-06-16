SECOND SUSPECT CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH TRIPLE MURDER IN BELMONT

Saint Vincent Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to make significant headway in its investigation into the mass shooting that occurred in Belmont on May 16, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of three persons and injuries to several others.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, police arrested and charged Kesroy Ryan, a 25-year-old labourer of Lowmans Leeward, with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Following determined and tireless work by the investigative team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Trevor Bailey, a second suspect has now been charged.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Leon John, a 28-year-old labourer of Belmont, with the following offences:

MURDER

With malice aforethought, caused the death of Leslyn Davis, a 68-year-old businesswoman of Belmont, by an unlawful act, to wit, by shooting her about her body with a gun. With malice aforethought, caused the death of Demeon Cumberbatch, a 38-year-old labourer of Belmont, by an unlawful act, to wit, by shooting him about his body with a gun. With malice aforethought, caused the death of Haynesly Browne, a 30-year-old labourer of Belmont, by an unlawful act, to wit, by shooting him about his body with a gun.

ATTEMPTED MURDER

With intent to commit the offence of murder on Haydon Ballantyne, a 60-year-old labourer of Belmont, did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to wit, by shooting him on his left foot with a gun. With intent to commit the offence of murder on Celesta Davis, a 68-year-old chef of Belmont, did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to wit, by shooting at her with a gun. With intent to commit the offence of murder on Bon Abbott, a 56-year-old plumber of Belmont, did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, to wit, by shooting at him with a gun.

All of the offences were committed in Belmont between 9:00 p.m. and 9:03 p.m. on May 16, 2025.

These latest developments were announced during a press briefing held at 9:00 a.m. today, Monday, June 16, 2025, in the Police Conference Room, and were formally delivered by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams.

Leon John was arraigned earlier today at the Serious Offences Court. Due to the indictable nature of the charges laid against him, he was not required to enter a plea. He was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until July 1, 2025, when a new date is expected to be set for the commencement of the preliminary inquiry.