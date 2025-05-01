Minister Caesar Commends Workers on International Workers’ Day

Address by Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture International Workers’ Day 2025

On behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, I wish to recognise all workers for their hard work and significant contribution to nation-building.

The year 2024 tested our fortitude in unprecedented ways. Today, we stand in celebration of many victories. On July 1, 2024, Hurricane Beryl struck St. Vincent and the Grenadines, impacting the livelihoods of our workers, especially in the Grenadines. Yet, amidst these challenges, we remained resilient, directing our efforts to rebuild better. I want to underscore that each worker must continue to play a pivotal role in our nation’s resilience as we grapple with the vagaries of climate change. From the first responders and utility workers restoring services, to farmers replanting crops and our hardworking fishers and, to our educators ensuring continuity in learning. We shall remain steadfast.

There were businesses that, despite encountering significant losses, reopened their doors, adapted their operations, and provided critical support to employees and communities. It demonstrated a commitment to preserving jobs and sustaining economic activity as part of the nation’s recovery.

Over the years, there has been significant momentum globally in advancing employment rights and ensuring better protection for workers. St. Vincent and the Grenadines has strengthened labour protection, including workplace safety, non-discriminatory policies and revised regulations.

The revised regulations included an increase in the national minimum wage across sectors. For the first time, compassionate leave and parental leave have been introduced, and the duration of maternity leave has been extended. Additionally, two new categories — call centre workers and nursing home employees — have been added, extending protections to these sectors. These changes are not merely legislative updates; they represent a deepening of our pledge to improve the quality of life for all Vincentian workers.

Complementing these efforts, the Protection of Employment Act and Labour Relations Bill have been revised and are set to take effect following the completion of the necessary legislative procedures. The Occupational Health and Safety Act (2017), which has already been passed in Parliament, is now advancing to proclamation.

St Vincent and the Grenadines remains firmly committed to upholding International Labour Standards and promoting decent work for all. To date, our nation has ratified 27 International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions, 22 of which are currently enforced. Among these are the nine fundamental conventions, which serve as the cornerstone of decent and fair work globally. These include Forced Labour Convention, Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention, (Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, and Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention. This international alignment strengthens our labour system and underscores the nation’s role as a responsible member of the global labour community.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recently participated in a comprehensive Labour Market Analysis commissioned by the ILO and CARICOM under the Regional Approach to Migration Policy. This important initiative aims to support the development of a Regional Labour Migration Policy by providing a thorough analysis of economic, employment, labour, and migration trends across CARICOM Member States. It also helps to shape future national and regional strategies that protect workers’ rights, manage migration responsibly, and ensure the sustainability of labour markets throughout the Caribbean.

Our hospitality industry is expanding exponentially as a direct consequence of the opening of the Argyle International Airport. The service sector is demanding more workers.

As technology advances, opportunities arise with the emergence of a growing population of content creators, freelancers, and professionals engaged in digital-based jobs through online platforms. Digital employment has opened up new pathways for income generation, particularly among our youth and tech-savvy citizens. The ILO has acknowledged this trend and is actively developing modern standards to promote decent work in the digital age to ensure fair working conditions for digital platform workers.

As this sector continues to expand, St. Vincent and the Grenadines must position itself to take advantage of these opportunities while ensuring adequate safeguards are in place. This means developing appropriate legal frameworks and standards that recognise non-traditional work arrangements, protect digital workers’ rights, and establish clear obligations for platform operators.

At the national level, the Department of Labour continues to implement targeted initiatives to strengthen labour administration, improve service delivery, and is committed to expanding these efforts to meet the evolving needs of both employers and employees.

Despite global challenges and rapid economic changes, we must stay resilient as a nation. Let us reaffirm our commitment to championing workers’ rights and embracing innovation to forge a future marked by prosperity and equity.

In closing, I extend heartfelt gratitude to workers, unions and employers who are encouraged to always contribute to the strengthening of the fabric of our society. May we continue to build a skilled, stronger, more resilient nation, where we value, protect and celebrate our workers daily.

I wish all our workers a blessed Labour Day.