The Cost of Conflict: How the Iran Escalation Hits the Caribbean Kitchen

As the world watches the rapid intensification of the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, the echoes of explosions in the Middle East are already beginning to ripple toward our Caribbean shores. It is not yet 48 hours since this major escalation began, but for all stakeholders charged with the food and economic security of our people, it is never too early to prepare.

History has taught us that when the “great powers” clash, the most vulnerable among us—the Small Island Developing States (SIDS)—often feel the tremors first in our markets, our ports, and our plates. We cannot afford to wait for the dust to settle in Tehran before we take action in Bridgetown, Georgetown, Castries, Kingston, Port-of- Spain, Paramaribo or Kingstown.

The immediate geopolitical reality suggests four critical areas where our agricultural and economic sectors can anticipate significant short-term impacts:

The Rising Cost of Production

The “Zero Hunger” mission relies on the ability of our farmers to access affordable inputs. However, a major war in the Middle East invariably targets energy and chemical centres. We must anticipate a sharp increase in the cost of fertilizers and other petroleum-based agricultural inputs. Our local production costs are likely to rise just as our farmers are striving to increase output.

The Energy Squeeze

Today, Brent crude has already spiked past $73 per barrel, and analysts warn of a “knee-jerk” jump to $80 or $100 if the Strait of Hormuz is obstructed. For the Caribbean, this is not just a number on a screen; it is a direct hit to the cost of fishing boat fuel, tractor diesel, and the electricity required for cold-storage facilities. Higher fuel prices act as a hidden tax on every single calorie we produce or import.

Supply Chain Fragility

The food security of our citizens depends on the fluid movement of goods. With global shipping routes already being diverted away from conflict zones and insurance premiums for maritime trade skyrocketing, we must prepare for disruptions. Whether it is the export of our dasheen or the import of essential grains, the “just-in-time” supply chain we rely on is now under threat.

The Funding Gap

Perhaps most concerning is the potential for a “re-prioritization” of global capital. As international organizations and “friendly governments” pivot their resources toward war efforts and humanitarian crises in the Middle East, we may see a delay or cancellation of agricultural funding. Loans and grants intended for climate resilience and food security in the Caribbean could be stalled as the world’s focus—and its wallet—shifts toward the theater of war.

The Path Forward: Innovation as Defence

These four challenges are daunting, but they are not insurmountable if we act with the “long-term vision” and “innovation” that has defined our public policy to date. Now, more than ever, our focus on Zero Hunger must be about Self-Sufficiency.

We must accelerate our move toward organic fertilizers, explore regional energy cooperation, and strengthen our regional trade links. Our commitment to our farmers must remain unshakable.

I urge all stakeholders in our agrifood system to remain vigilant. The conflict in the Middle East may be thousands of miles away, but its impact on our food security is right at our doorstep. Let us use this window of time not for panic, but for the deliberate, evidence-based preparation that our nations deserve.

The Caricom Agri-Food COVID 19 Action Plan would always be an excellent point of departure as it relates to the possibilities to further engender food and nutrition security in a period of global supply chain disruptions. The OECS FAST Strategy and the Caricom initiative targeting 25% reduction of food imports by 2030 can continue to intensity its work in this period. At this point we must all be on our marks and ready!

Saboto Caesar LL.M (Lond.) Banking and Finance Law

The author is a lawyer by profession and former Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is currently a policy advisor on Hemispheric Agro-food systems.