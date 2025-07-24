In a move that signals his commitment to public service, Saboto Caesar, the current parliamentary representative for South Central Windward, has officially announced his intention to seek reelection in the 2025 national election.

On the ULP Speaks Thursday night broadcast on Star FM, Caesar revealed that he has been strategically preparing for his candidacy over the past three months.

The 44-year-old agriculture minister says he has already submitted his letter of intent to the party’s General Secretary.

Caesar has been a consistent political presence in South Central Windward since his election in 2010, successfully securing reelection 2015 and 2020.

His upcoming candidacy selection is scheduled for August 10 at the Diamonds government school, where party members will endorse his candidacy.