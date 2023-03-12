Safety adjustment needed on Bailey Bridge now set to open in April

The Noel and Overland River crossings in North Windward are now expected to open in April after several attempts to do so.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said on Sunday that MP for North Windward Montgomery Daniel told him some adjustments were needed to be made on the exit of one of the bridges.

“Montgomery is asking quite correctly, and I saw it too, where they need to do an adjustment as you exit. An adjustment on the road as you exit on the bigger of the two bridges coming south You need to make an adjustment there for safety. The engineers understood that you would have had a difficulty because the bridge was raised higher than was originally contemplated and quite correctly raised higher so you have to make a slight adjustment”.

Gonsalves said the MP, Montgomery Daniel, is working to have the bridges open before the middle of next month.

In November 2022, on state radio, MP Daniel said that the bridges would have been an early Christmas present for the people of North Windward; however, in February, Daniel stated that the completion date has been forced to be altered because of a number of circumstances.

The Bailey Bridge at Overland will be 30 meters long, have two lanes, and a deck for people to walk on that hangs over the sides.The Bailey Bridge at Noel, which spans a single road for 30 meters, will also have a cantilevered promenade.

The Overland and Noel projects are funded by Part 2 of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), and work there began in August 2022.

The VEEP is funded by the World Bank (through an IDA credit) and the European Union (via the Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility).

The update on the bridges was stated by Gonsalves on the WEFM Issue at Hand Programme on Sunday.