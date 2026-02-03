Sagicor celebrates 185-yrs with 185-tree planting initiative

Sagicor to plant 185 trees in honour of milestone anniversary

In honour of its 185th anniversary, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. will plant 185 trees across several of their operations. The financial services entity marked the milestone anniversary in November of last year and will be celebrating with various initiatives throughout this year.

To mark the momentous occasion, President and CEO, Andre Mousseau planted the first tree at the company’s Wildey, Barbados headquarters, noting that 185 years represented a historic milestone.

“We are proud to accomplish 185 years of service,” he said. “This is no small feat. We have come quite a long way from our first office in High Street, Bridgetown to expansion across the Caribbean and North America. We could not have cemented this strong legacy without those who place their trust in us each day, including our team, clients, shareholders and others in our vast stakeholder network. We are thankful for their support and look forward to celebrating this anniversary with them.”

During the ceremony and plaque unveiling, he planted a mahogany tree, using the opportunity to touch on its symbolic importance. “The mahogany tree is known for its might, strength and fortitude and is therefore a fitting tribute to our own history of longevity and resilience. As we commemorate this anniversary, I am pleased that we gain the opportunity to celebrate, and also showcase our environmental stewardship with the planting of more than 185 trees across the territories in which we operate.”

In addition to the tree planting, the company will host client and team appreciation initiatives and invest in community outreach projects.