Sagicor continues sponsorship of CBU’s Caribbean Media Awards

Sagicor continues sponsorship of Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s Caribbean Media Awards

Sagicor is once again sponsoring the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s (CBU), Caribbean Media Awards (CMA). This is the third consecutive year that the regional financial services entity will be recognising work in the categories of financial literacy journalism and health education journalism.

The health education journalism awards recognise journalistic work in current affairs content that focuses on and promotes an understanding of the national or regional health sectors while the financial literacy journalism awards recognise news or current affairs content that focuses on and promotes an understanding of the financial components and skills pertaining to the effective management of money and debt. Last year’s awards for financial literacy were won by Great Belize Productions Ltd. and RJR Gleaner out of Jamaica who also won for health education journalism.

Sagicor’s Vice President, Group Marketing, Communications and Brand Experience, Ingrid Card, said the role of the media is an important one.

“We are delighted to be able to use this opportunity to thank the media for the exceptional work they do. We hope that our support will show our appreciation to them for the important role that they have in society.

CBU President, Dr Claire Grant welcomed the renewed partnership with the financial entity. She noted, “The recent developments in the global economy and regional emphasis on health and wellness both at the personal and policy levels, make these useful areas to recognize and encourage.”

For nearly three decades, the CBU has annually presented its Caribbean Media Awards to celebrate the best of content created by print, digital, television and radio media houses in the Dutch, English, French and Spanish Caribbean. The CBU’s Caribbean Media Awards Gala will be hosted on August 15th in Antigua and Barbuda, during the 54th Annual General Assembly.