Sagicor launches ‘Weather Watchers’ series to boost storm preparedness

Sagicor Encourages Persons to Be Storm Ready

With Erin becoming the first Hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, leading insurance and financial solutions provider Sagicor is urging not just policyholders, but everyone, to ensure they are fully prepared for any storm.

As part of its commitment to public awareness and safety, Sagicor is rolling out the third season of its popular ‘At Home with Sagicor’ video series. This season, titled Weather Watchers, shifts focus to hurricane preparedness and features renowned Meteorologist Brian Shields. The series is designed to educate homeowners and prospective homeowners on how to mitigate potential risks and protect their property before disaster strikes.

Mr. Shields, who commands a substantial following on social media under the moniker “Mr. Weatherman,” shares valuable insights in the just-launched episode: “Every storm is different. Some produce tornadoes and waterspouts, while some more in the way of significant flooding. I do look long-term before the season even starts at how much moisture actually may be out there in the atmosphere above our heads. How warm are the water temperatures? Are they running above average? It kind of gives me a feel of whether it will be a little bit more active than other seasons even before the season begins.”

Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Sagicor Southern Caribbean, Asha Nabbie, said the company is thrilled to partner with Mr. Shields for this season. “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Shields to At Home with Sagicor. His expertise and reputation in meteorology make him the perfect partner for this season’s focus on storm readiness. This is also a timely reminder for our clients, and indeed all homeowners, to ensure their property insurance is current and accurately valued. At Sagicor, we are committed to standing with you before, during, and after any weather event.”

Persons are encouraged to visit Sagicor’s social media platforms to watch the Weather Watchers episodes and take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and families this hurricane season.