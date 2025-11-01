Saharan dust, gusty winds to affect SVG

Moisture levels have decreased and stable conditions are returning across the islands. Over the next few days, shallow clouds moving along with the wind-flow could bring a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Also, patches of Saharan dust are likely to create an occasional film/slight-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands could occasionally peak near 40km/h overnight/early Sunday. Wind directions could vary between northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are moderate in open water, with swells near 1.5m(5ft) west of our islands and near 2.5m(8ft) east of our islands.

Small-craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds over the weekend. Swell heights are expected range 1.0m(3ft) to 1.5m(5ft) across SVG by Tuesday.