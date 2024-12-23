Saharan Dust Plume Set to Impact Caribbean Islands

Synopsis: A significant plume of Saharan dust is beginning to affect the Caribbean island chain. This dust has been carried by winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa across the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to continue affecting the island chain. This advisory will come into effect from tomorrow evening/night.

Forecast: Satellite observations and model data indicate an increase in Saharan dust concentrations (moderate to potentially dense at times) from tomorrow evening with it continuing into Tuesday and early on Wednesday. As the day progresses on Wednesday these concentrations are expected to decrease.

Potential Impacts: – Reduced Visibility – Persons with respiratory illnesses should take precautions.