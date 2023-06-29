Air quality in some Caribbean islands ‘moderate’ due to Saharan Dust

People with allergies and respiratory problems should take measures since Saharan dust is hitting certain Caribbean islands.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services’ latest Air Quality update, the air quality in Antigua and Barbuda is down to moderate levels due to particle matters 2.5 and 10, which are related with a new increase in Saharan dust.

The Montserrat Disaster Management Coordination Agency reported on Wednesday that moderate amounts of Saharan Dust were prevalent in the atmosphere across Montserrat due to a new spike in the Saharan Dust.

And, According to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office, a rise in Saharan dust concentrations from mild to moderate is forecast beginning Thursday, June 29, and continuing over the weekend.

The risk of health problems is predicted to be increased, mostly for persons who are exceptionally sensitive, such as asthmatics, and could potentially cause them limited health repercussions.