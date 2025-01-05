Saharan Dust to Create Hazy Skies Over SVG Amidst Showers

On the southern edge of Atlantic High Pressure Systems, clouds are converging with a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this weekend.

Pockets of moderate showers are likely by early Sunday…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert…Shower activity could (temporarily) decrease across SVG during Monday. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust are likely to create a film/slight-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze across our islands today (Saturday), increases (~ 35km/h) during Sunday and Monday before decreasing to gentle-moderate (15 – 20km/h) breeze by late Tuesday. Wind directions could range from northeast to east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are currently slight to moderate in open water, with occasional northerly swells ranging 1.2m – 1.5m west of our islands and 1.8m – 2.5m east of our islands…Exercise caution for above normal swells, occasional rip currents and gusty winds.