SVG can expect breezy conditions to persist this week. Saharan dust haze continues will continue to cross our islands during this forecast period. Residents should remain alert for reduced air quality and visibility.

A ridge pattern would dominate the conditions within the next 48 hours allowing for a few sporadic showers. Around late Wednesday unstable conditions will instigate unsettled conditions across SVG.

This would continue on Thursday. Residents should remain alert.

Fresh to strong (~30-45 km/h) east north easterly trades will cross our islands within the next 36 hours. Consequently, seas will become further agitated.

A small craft and high surf advisory is in effect for SVG and its coastal waters. Seas are moderate in open water with swells increasing to beyond 2.5m in the next few days.

Only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.