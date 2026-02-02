Saharan Haze Expected in SVG This Week

Over the next few days, cloud patches are likely to bring a few/isolated showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create a film/slight-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze across our islands could occasionally increase near 35km/h and directions vary from east northeast to east southeast in some locations.

A North Atlantic Low Pressure area is propagating northerly long period waves which are likely to reach our islands during Tuesday and Wednesday. Swells could range 1.0m (3ft) to 1.5m (5ft) west of our islands and up to 2.5m (8ft) east of our islands.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal northerly swells, occasional breaking wave action and rip currents. Slight to moderate {1.0m (3ft)to 1.5m (5ft)} sea conditions are expected across SVG by Wednesday evening.