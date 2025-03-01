Canadian Vessel ‘Venture’ Vanishes After Leaving St Vincent

Bolo for Venture, a Canadian Sailboat missing since Tuesday 25

Canadian Captain Jay Caunter Vanishes at Sea in The Caribbean

A BOLO has been sent out for sailing vessel “VENTURE” and its only occupant, Canadian Captain Jay Caunter. “VENTURE” left Chateaubelair, St. Vincent, on Monday, February 24, 2025, and has not been heard from since.

At last contact on Monday at about 9:30, Caunter advised he was without an engine. He was communicating via Messenger with family in Canada at the time.

Solo Captain Jay Caunter is 68 years old and is a Canadian citizen. The SV is 30 feet, has a white hull, white sails with green trim, and a registration number of ON1637651.

Phil Cheevers, a Canadian citizen in the Bahamas, told the St. Vincent Times that Caunter is an experienced sailor and recently sailed single-handedly from Lake Erie to Grenada in 2024.

Centers’s last known residence was North Hatley, Quebec.