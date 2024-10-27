SJSM Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Campus in Golden Vale

The Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) inaugurated its new campus in Golden Vale, St. Vincent.

The event on October 17, 2024, signifies the inauguration of our new facility and the 25th anniversary of the SJSM mission to deliver world-class medical education.

The ceremony was attended by the Honourable Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, and other notable government officials.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled to express gratitude to the government and the citizens of St. Vincent for their significant support in realising this project.