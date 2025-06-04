St Lucia & Taiwan partner for $7M community projects

Saint Lucia to Benefit from $7 Million Taiwan-funded Community Enhancement Projects

On June 2, 2025, the Government of Saint Lucia received a $7 million donation from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to address various social and developmental needs in communities throughout the island.

Taiwan has embraced the Pierre Administration’s vision to empower our people, develop our communities and build resilience. The funds will be invested in programmes and projects that directly benefit people and improve community infrastructure.

$5 million will be used to support the Small Infrastructure Projects Initiative. The Small Infrastructure Projects Initiative, implemented by the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF), will improve daily life and living standards in targeted communities by building and rehabilitating new and existing local infrastructure.

More than 250 community roads and bridges, footpaths and walkways, walls, dwellings and drains in all seventeen (17) constituencies will receive attention. In addition to enhancing community infrastructure, the Small Infrastructure Projects Initiative will create at least 700 new jobs, upskill labourers and generate significant economic activity. $5 million will be injected into the local economy.

$1 million will be allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture to rehabilitate and modernize the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex. Fishers and stakeholders operating from the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex can expect numerous physical enhancements to the facility. This investment will enhance safety and hygiene standards for fishers, strengthen the structural integrity of the facility, and improve the overall façade and aesthetics of the complex, resulting in a more inviting customer experience.

Soon, the Ministry of Health will break ground on the new Soufriere Elderly/Senior Day Care Centre Project. $1 million has been allocated to this project. More than 11% of Soufriere’s population is 65 years of age and older. The decision to build the Soufriere Elderly/Senior Day Care Centre is an irrefutable demonstration of the Pierre Administration’s compassion for and commitment to improving the quality of life of our elderly citizens. Clients can expect high-quality caregiver services that include:

Personal care and supervision

Selected health care/nursing services (medication management)

Nutrition

Therapeutic recreation and social activities

Daytime companionship from qualified caregivers

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers and Government of Saint Lucia, personally thanked Taiwan Ambassador, H.E. Nicole Su, and the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for continuing its investments in the potential of our people and country.